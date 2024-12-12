City of El Paso investigating incident involving Rep. Hernandez, legislative aide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is investigating the alleged assault of a legislative aide for District 3 Representative Cassandra Hernandez.

Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal that Hernandez's husband, Jeremy Jordan, is charged with aggravated assault after investigators say he attacked Rafael Alvarado, 33.

"We take these matters seriously and can confirm that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident," Laura Cruz-Acosta said to ABC-7 in a written statement. "As this is an ongoing process, the timeline for completion can vary. The City does not comment on pending investigations."

ABC-7 asked Acosta if Rafael Alvarado is still working for the city. Acosta said he is still employed, and continues to work as a legislative aide for District 3.

According to court documents, investigators say Jordan punched Alvarado after finding Alvarado and Hernandez in their undergarments at Hernandez's home. Hernandez was running for mayor when the alleged assault happened on October 22, the day after early voting began for the November 2024 General Election.

The Instagram account for Hernandez's mayoral campaign posted a statement addressing the situation Thursday afternoon. Read that statement in full below: