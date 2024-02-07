ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: First Alert in place for windy conditions today

We are under an ABC-7 StormTrack First Alert! The Borderland will see windy conditions for your Wednesday. The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Wind Advisory that will go into effect at noon and is expected to expire this evening. Winds are expected to get up to 40 to 50 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning is in place until tomorrow morning for the Guadalupe Mountains where wind gusts could get up to 70 miles per hour.

Grab the raincoats this morning, there is a slight chance for rain in the lowlands and mountain snow today as well. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until this afternoon for the Sacramento Mountains.

We are expected to see an unsettled weather pattern for the next few days. This coming Friday and Saturday, our next storm system will be arriving which will bring us another chance of precipitation. Temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the 50s and 60s in the afternoons and the 40s and 30s in the evenings.