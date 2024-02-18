Temperature Swings and Windy Conditions: Weather Update for the Week Ahead

After a chilly start to the morning, our temperatures will climb close to seasonal averages by this afternoon.

Expect above-average highs for the rest of the week, with Wednesday potentially nearing record levels.

There's minimal chance for precipitation, but Wednesday will bring windy conditions.

Cooler air initially settles in, leading to a brisk start, but a ridge moving in will shift winds westward, allowing temperatures to rise.

Monday and Tuesday will continue dry with a warming trend, with Tuesday's highs running 10 to 15 degrees above average. Wednesday sees an approaching upper-level storm system, bringing a southwest flow aloft and potential record-breaking temperatures, along with gusty winds and possible blowing dust.

Thursday sees a slight cool-down, with temperatures returning to seasonal norms.

By Friday and the weekend, another upper-level ridge brings warmer temperatures, light winds, and no precipitation chances.