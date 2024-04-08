ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cloudy, breezy, warm Eclipse Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Eclipse Monday everyone! Today weather conditions will be mostly comfortable with warm temps and breezy to windy conditions.

We will wake up to mostly cloudy skies today by afternoon we will begin to see some gradual cloud clearing. Now sadly that does mean we are looking at some cloud coverage during your Eclipse but we still have a good viewing. El Paso is expecting to see between 15-30% cloud coverage and Southern New Mexico is expecting to see a 5-15% cloud coverage.

Overall temperatures will be warm throughout the region in the mid 70s. We will see breezy to windy conditions and some dust is still lingering in the area.

If you have respiratory issues you might want to wear a mask along with your Solar Eclipse glasses as your outdoors viewing the Eclipse.

Happy and safe Eclipse viewing!