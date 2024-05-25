Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: High winds and blowing Dust

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Saturday.

Today, we're under an ABC-7 First Alert due to high winds.

Wind gusts ranging from 40-45mph are expected, peaking between 2 pm-7 pm in the border region. There's a risk of potentially blowing dust and sand.

Warm, dry, and windy conditions prevail, leading to critical to extremely critical fire conditions.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Winds will ease on Sunday, but temperatures will rise.

The forecast remains dry throughout the period.

Iris Garcia Barron

