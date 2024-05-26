Summer’s arrival: Heat builds as dry, breezy conditions persist amid Blue 2 Fire escalation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday! Today's temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-90s, which aligns closely with seasonal averages.

Dry and breezy conditions are anticipated to persist throughout the upcoming week.

The upper-level trough responsible for yesterday's windy, dusty, and highly fire-prone conditions will gradually move away from our region today.

While eastern areas of the forecast area may still experience some breeziness, it will be significantly less intense compared to yesterday.

Starting from Monday onwards, El Paso stands a chance of experiencing its first 100-degree day of the season.

The Blue 2 Fire has nearly doubled in size since yesterday, fueled by strong winds that exacerbated the situation.

Currently, the fire has consumed 6,213 acres with 0% containment.

Please stay safe and heed all advisories regarding fire safety.c