Good morning! It's officially the hottest month of the year, and today's high will hit triple digits - 100 degrees.

While there's a chance of light rain in El Paso, thunderstorms for Hudsbeth and Otero County may bring gusty winds, hail, and dry lightning this afternoon for our Eastern Counties.

Expect dry, warm weather with afternoon breezes through Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be scorching, possibly reaching heat advisory levels.