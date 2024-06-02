Hot and dry week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday! Get ready for another hot day as we forecast triple-digit temperatures once again.

While the week ahead promises quiet weather, the heat is on its way.

Highs from today through Tuesday will hover around 100 degrees in most lowland areas.

However, Wednesday to Friday will see temperatures soaring 5 to 10 degrees above average, with El Paso likely hitting 105 degrees or higher.

As the week progresses, temperatures will ease slightly, with a chance of precipitation towards the end of the week.

Stay cool and stay hydrated!