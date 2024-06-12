Skip to Content
Heatwave to persist as temperatures soar

By
New
Published 3:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue under the ABC-7 First Alert due to sweltering conditions, today's forecast predicts highs of 107 degrees and 105 degrees for Las Cruces, with temperatures steadily rising.

Our current heatwave shows no signs of relenting over the next several days.

Thursday is anticipated to be the pinnacle of the heat before a slight dip in temperatures over the weekend, attributed to a mild weather disturbance passing through.

However, any relief will be modest, with temperatures above average.

Despite the system's passage, rainfall will be scant, primarily confined to elevated terrain.

Consequently, the broader region will experience prolonged dry spells, exacerbating the hazardous heat conditions.

