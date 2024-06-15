ABC-7 First Alert: Borderland braces for sweltering heat, relief in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The scorching heat continues to grip the Borderland, with El Paso expecting a high of 105 degrees and Las Cruces not far behind at 102 degrees.

Warm and dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into mid-week as a deep, dry westerly flow dominates the region.

However, relief is on the horizon as moisture from the east is poised to bring increased cloud cover and afternoon shower and storm chances starting mid-week.

This shift promises a slight dip in temperatures, hovering in the 90s, and possibly ending the week below the dreaded triple-digit mark.