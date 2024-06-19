Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Some isolated showers and storms are possible tonight; gusty east winds develop

By
Published 2:26 PM

A few showers and storms will develop tonight here and there along with gusty winds. There could be some blowing dust and sand near any storms that develop.

Mostly cloudy and cooler temps the next couple of days which will be welcome news from the latest string of triples we have been experiencing. Highs are expected to be in the 80's.

Ruidoso Update:

Some showers and storms may give some relief tonight to controlling the fires. Some of the storms could be strong to severe causing the winds to become quite gusty from the east/southeast.

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

