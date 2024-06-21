An isolated storm is possible tonight; more heat and sun this weekend
What another great day today with the clouds and moisture in place. This weekend will allow for more sun and more heat. There will still be an isolated threat for a storm here and there. Temps will climb to the mid and upper 90s tomorrow and then low 100s for Sunday. Monday through Wednesday temps will climb from 102-106 with some isolated storms.
Ruidoso weather:
Showers have been moving through the area today - more are expected tonight and this weekend. Winds should be fairly light.