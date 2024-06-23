ABC-7 First Alert: Prepare for triple-digit temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert due to the dangerous heat on Monday - Wednesday.

We are issuing it early on to prepare you for these days.

Expect today's high at 102 degrees and Las Cruces at 100 degrees.

Our high temperatures will continue to creep higher today, with most lowland temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to just above 100 degrees.

Monday is expected to be even warmer.

There remains a slight chance for thunderstorms today and Monday, primarily over area mountains.

Triple-digit heat will dominate most lowland areas this week, with Tuesday and Wednesday forecasted to be the hottest days.

Towards the end of the week, there could be an increase in rain chances, providing some relief from the blistering heat.