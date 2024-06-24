ABC-7 First Alert: Heat returns Monday, rain chances pick up soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of the heat.

A heat advisory is in effect today into your Wednesday morning at 6:00 am.

Today temps across the region are expected to be in the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 104, Las Cruces 101.

We will see temperatures climb further into your Tuesday and again into your Wednesday.

Rain chances also start to climb with rain chances looking strongest the latter half of the week.

As of last update Salt Fire is burning at 7,816 acres at 7% containment and South Fork Fire at 17,551 at 37% contained this morning.