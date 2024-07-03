ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Humid Wednesday with rain chances potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we are looking at a hot day again with elevated rain chances!

Throughout the region we are expecting to see temperatures reach the upper 90s across the region. El Paso is expecting to reach 98 Las Cruces is looking to reach 96.

For today we are looking at a 40-50% chance for rain. Rain chances are present this morning they will slim down by mid afternoon but are expected to still stick around into your evening.

Today still looking at elevate rain chances but we will see rain chances slowly decrease over the next few days as we start to see some drier air push in.

Waking up for your 4th of July we will see cloudy skies with rain chances dropping down to 30% percent.