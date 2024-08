EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temperatures are going to stick hot as drier air moves in.

Temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the upper 90s to the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 100 and Las Cruces is expected to hit 97.

Drier air is expected today and tomorrow through El Paso and Las Cruces with moisture moving in the later half of the week increasing rain chances.