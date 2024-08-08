ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps Thursday, chance for pop-up storm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps are still leaning hot for your Thursday as we still hold onto potential for pop-up storms.

Throughout the region today we're expecting to see temps in the upper 90s to the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 101, Las Cruces could see 99. Temperatures are still trending about 5 degrees above average. Cloud coverage can impact the temperatures as it has the past few days. If clouds stick around the result could be cooler temps today.

We also are still hanging on to some light rain chances with about a 10% chance for rain. Better rain chances exist towards our west and for the area mountains.