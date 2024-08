EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday continues with similar weather patterns to what we've been experiencing all week, leaning hot with light rain chances.

Throughout the region once again we are expecting temperatures to range in the upper 90s to the low 100s. El Paso should reach 101, Las Cruces 99.

Light rain chances linger today at about 10% with chances for a pop-up shower looking strongest about mid-afternoon.