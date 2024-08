EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday temps stick hot and rain chances kick up.

Temperatures are still expected to lean above average today with temps throughout the region expected to see upper 90s to low 100s. El Paso expected to reach 100, Las Cruces 98.

Rain chances are strengthening today to about 20-30% chances with activity looking to kick off mid-afternoon into evening hours.

Rain chances are even stronger for tomorrow.