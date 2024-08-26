ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Temps decrease, rain chances increase Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Kicking off the work week we will see cooler temps as rain chances go up.

Today temps will still stay just slightly above average but we are seeing a large shift in temperatures as throughout the region they are expected to drop to the 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 95, Las Cruces 94.

Rain chance are going up today and into the next week. Today we are looking at a 10-20% for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. This should kick off mid afternoon into early evening.