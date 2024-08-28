ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain potential and average temps Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue to see shower and thunderstorm potential through the region. Temperatures are now trending near or below normal.

Kicking off the morning we are looking on the drier side locally with most moisture sticking around the Deming area. Moisture will eventually be pushed eastward increasing shower and storm potential later today locally.

There is a 30% chance for rain with rain chances looking to pick up early evening with potential to extend into over night hours.

Temperatures through the rest of the week are expected to trend at or below average. Today El Paso is expected to reach 92, Las Cruces 88.