ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps, light rain potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps still sticking average and rain chances still hanging on for your Thursday.

Today we will stay similar to past days this week temperature wise. We are sticking around average. We are right on track where we should be, and temps should stay that way into the weekend. El Paso is expected to reach 92, Las Cruces 90.

Rain chances are still possible mid afternoon and into early evening but the potential looks stronger for isolated showers in the Sacramento Mountains