Cool to warm transition ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect temperatures to stay near or below average through midweek.

Starting then, a warming trend will kick in, lasting through the weekend.

Dry conditions will continue throughout the period.

Today, high pressure over the Four Corners Region will become less organized as an upper trough moves through the Pacific Northwest.

Drier air will move into the Borderland, reducing moisture levels significantly.

This means very little chance of precipitation, and skies will clear, with minimal cloud development expected in the afternoons.