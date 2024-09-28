El Paso breaks record with latest 100-degree day, more warm and dry weather ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso made history yesterday, hitting 100 degrees for the first time this late in the year, marking the latest 100-degree day ever recorded in the city.

The unseasonably warm and dry conditions are expected to continue through the week and into early October.

High pressure over the Rocky Mountains will keep the region dry and temperatures warmer than normal.

While a brief cool down is expected next Wednesday, it will be short-lived, with highs quickly returning to the 90s.

Winds will pick up slightly today, with some areas seeing gusts in the 20-30 mph range, providing minimal relief from the heat.