ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler and windy today
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday! Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Wednesday and winds are expected to pick up!
A weak cold front will push into the region with that temperature highs throughout the region are expected to drop a few degrees from yesterday making today slightly cooler.
That weak cold front will also push in some low end windy conditions with wind gusts measuring between 30-35 MPH from the east. Winds will gusts the strongest on the westside.