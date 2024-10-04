ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler and windy today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday! Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Wednesday and winds are expected to pick up!

A weak cold front will push into the region with that temperature highs throughout the region are expected to drop a few degrees from yesterday making today slightly cooler.

That weak cold front will also push in some low end windy conditions with wind gusts measuring between 30-35 MPH from the east. Winds will gusts the strongest on the westside.