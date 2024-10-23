ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Record heat potential

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect a hot day with temperatures warmer than yesterday! Temperature highs today could set a new heat record.

Wednesday weather will be similar to the start of the week in terms of winds and rain. We will continue to look dry in the region and winds will stay well below a breeze pattern. What we will see a slight difference in, is the temperature, as it looks to get a little hotter today.

Throughout the region we are looking at highs reaching the upper 80s to the low 90s. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 88. El Paso we could reach a high of 90, if we do this will beat a standing daily heat record of 89 set in 1889.

Tomorrow temps could get even warmer.

