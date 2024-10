EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Heat will climb once again for your Thursday as we look to break heat records once again.

Throughout the region we are looking at temps reaching the low to mid 90s. El Paso is looking to reach 92. If we reach this temp we will break the standing heat record of 87 most recently hit in 2016. Las Cruces is looking to reach 90 today.

Rain and winds will not be a factor today as we look to stay relatively dry and calm.