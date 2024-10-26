ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds are expected on Tuesday, above normal to near-record high temperatures this weekend

Good afternoon to the Borderland, the weekend is here and it is going to be nice, warm and calm. We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds on Tuesday. The Borderland may expect winds up to 45 miles per hour.

For today, we topped out with a high of 89, near record-high. The record-high is 90 and that was set in 1979. Likewise, tomorrow we are expected to top out at 88, the record is 87 (1979).

Tuesday winds will be up to 45 miles per hour because of a cold front will be blowing in from the west. Blowing dust will be expected due to the winds kicking up dust in western New Mexico. Behind this cold front, winds will die down and temperatures will cool down just in time for Halloween.