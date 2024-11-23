Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry and warm weather continues, cooler temps expected late week

Published 5:49 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dry and unseasonably warm weather will persist through Wednesday, with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.

Breezy conditions are anticipated on Sunday and again midweek on Wednesday.

A significant shift is expected Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the Borderland, bringing cooler air. Temperatures will drop to near or slightly below normal, continuing into the early part of next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as the cooler air settles in.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

