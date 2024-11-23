ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry and warm weather continues, cooler temps expected late week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dry and unseasonably warm weather will persist through Wednesday, with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.

Breezy conditions are anticipated on Sunday and again midweek on Wednesday.

A significant shift is expected Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the Borderland, bringing cooler air. Temperatures will drop to near or slightly below normal, continuing into the early part of next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as the cooler air settles in.