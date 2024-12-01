ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Keeping it mild all week long

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday folks! We are looking at another spectacular day across the Borderland with warm temperatures, light winds, and plenty of sunshine. If you just can't get enough of this greatness, don't worry...we will have all week long to enjoy this wonderful weather. In our neck of the woods, there are no weather disturbances expected to impact our lives this week.

Temperatures will cool down by just a few degrees after today, but will remain above average by 5, and even close to 10 degrees. Highs will remain in the mid to high 60s for the week. We will see plenty of sun today, and keep that trend for the week, although some days could be a little cloudier than others. There are mentions of low rain chances heading into next weekend, but as of now, I'm just not seeing it.

Winds are also not expected to be a bother all week long, which means this is a true treat for the Borderland in early December. Take some time to get outside, open the windows, and enjoy the fresh and cool air.