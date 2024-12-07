ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool today, winds return tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning to you all! After a cloudy day yesterday, we are seeing some more clouds this morning, although they aren't expected to stick around for long. By this afternoon, we should see clear skies with cool temperatures across the Borderland. Any rain chances are extremely low over the next few hours, but some lucky individuals might see a little sprinkle. If you do see anything, it surely wouldn't be too impressive.

Temperatures end up in the mid to upper 50s today, but return to the mid 60s tomorrow and Monday. Unfortunately, the winds will also return to the Borderland for Sunday and Monday. As of now, they are looking to be at a breezy level, with wind gusts around 25-30 mph. Fortunately, the winds are expected to back off by the middle of the week.

Looking ahead, we will have two very cold mornings on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing, which means it will be the coldest air of the season so far. Take some time this weekend to check on your pipes, bring in your plants, have a plan for your pets, and prepare to bundle up! Stay warm!