ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm above average temps, cold front arrives Christmas Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will be above average today. We will see a Pacific cold front arrive Christmas Day which will impact your holiday.

Today we are leaning warm temperature highs are expected to reach the upper 60s potentially even the low 70s. El Paso is expected to reach 69, Las Cruces 68.

Your Christmas Eve will be a similar forecast. We will be warm in the upper 60s. We will also be dry.

Christmas Day will still be warm with temps expected in the mid to upper 60s however a Pacific cold front will push into the region Christmas day hiking up the winds for any outdoor plans. Christmas day wind gusts are expected to reach 35-40 MPH.

Temperature as a result of that cold front will be cooler for your Thursday behind the front dropping to the low 60s.