ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-record warmth, elevated fire danger Monday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Kicking off your work week temperatures will be near-record warmth for winter season. Warm, dry, breezy, conditions add elevated fire danger throughout the region.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s throughout the region. El Paso is looking to reach 73, the daily heat record is 74 set in 1973. Las Cruces us expected to reach 71.

Locally we will experience some breezy conditions that will develop mid morning expected to stick around into early evening.

Areas east of us will see some stronger winds develop. As we look to see dry, near-record warmth in the area, stronger winds will lead to elevated fire danger for today.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

