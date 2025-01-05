ABC-7 First Alert: Significant cold and potential snow expected midweek

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A cooling trend begins today, with temperatures dropping noticeably but remaining slightly above normal. Winds will ease through the day, offering some relief from the breezy conditions of the weekend.

The most significant changes arrive midweek as arctic air moves into the region, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season. Highs will fall below normal starting Tuesday, with wind chills making conditions feel even colder. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the teens and 20s in the lowlands and below zero in the mountains.

Light snow is also in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday morning, with potential accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, particularly in parts of New Mexico. While forecasts may evolve, extreme cold warnings and advisories could be issued if conditions warrant.

The system is expected to exit by Friday, but temperatures will recover slowly, remaining chilly through the week. Stay tuned for updates as this winter weather pattern develops.