ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and dust return for Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of winds and dust.

Today we will see wind gusts return. They will peak between 45 to 50 mph. Much like the previous two wind events this week we will see the wind start to pick up mid afternoon. The wind today will last through your Valentine’s dinner so plan accordingly if you have any outdoor plans today, we will also see some blowing dust.

A blowing dust advisory will be in effect from 11am-8pm for Las Cruces. A wind advisory will be in effect for El Paso county from 11am-8pm.

Temperature highs will be above average today by about 10 degrees. El Paso expect a high of 74, Las Cruces 71.