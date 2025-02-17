Patchy blowing dust and sand return as breezy winds sweep through the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso will see a warm and breezy start to the week, with gusty west winds bringing patchy blowing dust and sand across the region.

Monday and Tuesday will have afternoon gusts between 25-35 mph, which could reduce visibility in some areas, especially in Hudspeth County and parts of northern Chihuahua.

Satellite images already show small dust plumes forming south of the border, and as winds increase through the afternoon, more areas could see hazy skies. The strongest winds are expected during the peak heating hours each afternoon.

A weak backdoor cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing cooler, more seasonal temperatures to El Paso and Las Cruces. However, areas to the east, like Hudspeth County, could experience a more noticeable cooldown.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up toward the weekend, with models hinting at near-record highs next week. Some forecasts even suggest the possibility of the first 90-degree day by the end of February, something rarely seen this early in the year.