Skip to Content
Weather

Wild Adventures and Weather Lessons at Charles Q. Murphree Elementary

By
today at 2:24 PM
Published 2:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today I had the pleasure of visiting the kindergarten class at Chalres Q. Murphree Elementary.

Using colorful gummy bears to represent rain, sunshine and clouds, the students had a blast learning about weather patterns in a fun way.

Afterwards, I read them the beloved classic Where the Wild Things Are, sparking their excitement and imagination.

We had a wonderful day of learning and adventure, with lots of laughter along the way.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content