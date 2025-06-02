Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Active rainfall, below average temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are waking up to active rainfall this morning. Rain chances will linger till mid afternoon early evening.

Moderate rainfall could be seen in Las Cruces causing slick roadways and brief gusty outflow winds. We could also see lightning so be careful outdoors

Today temperatures will rest below average El Paso expecting a high if 88, Las Cruces 84.

Rain chances drop into your Tuesday as temperatures are expected to climb.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

