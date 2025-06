EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be mostly calm aside from the heat. Expect a hot day with mild conditions.

We will once again anticipate a hot day with temps in the 90s. El Paso is expecting a high of 96, Las Cruces 92.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today but still will trend near normal. Thursday temperatures will be even warmer as we continue our warming trend. We could reach triple digits by the end of the week.