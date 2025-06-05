ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hotter today, triple digit temps looming

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience another day with rising temps. Temps inch above average on track to see triple digits in the coming days.

Today will be another hot one. Temperatures will be slightly hotter than yesterday bringing us to a couple degrees above our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach a high today of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 95.

Friday temperatures will approach the triple range. Over the next few days we are anticipating a string of triple digits temps lasting at least till Monday. Sunday looks to be your hottest temp this forecast period with an expected high of 104.