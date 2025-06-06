ABC-7 First Alert: Triples return today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat! Today we will start a string of days expected to peak within the triple digits.

El Paso we are looking at mostly clear skies and looking to stay dry. Winds are not expected to be an issue but the heat certainly is.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 101. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high 98.

We will see triple 100 degre plus temperatures till at least Monday. Sunday we are siting near record heat potential.

Las Cruces could reach its first triple digit temperature of the year by this weekend.