Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot day, triple digit temps linger

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:53 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience another day of above average temps with highs expected to be in the triple digits.

Temps will fortunately be a little cooler than yesterday but still hot. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 101, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 98.

Conditions will stay dry today with breezy conditions at most into your evening.

Temperatures will remain hot throughout the week as we look to add more triple digits temperatures to our tally for both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content