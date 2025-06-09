ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot day, triple digit temps linger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience another day of above average temps with highs expected to be in the triple digits.

Temps will fortunately be a little cooler than yesterday but still hot. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 101, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 98.

Conditions will stay dry today with breezy conditions at most into your evening.

Temperatures will remain hot throughout the week as we look to add more triple digits temperatures to our tally for both El Paso and Las Cruces.