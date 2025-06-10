ABC-7 First Alert: Storm potential, and lingering triples

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for storm potential that could impact our region today. We also will continue to trend warm with triple digit temperatures returning by the end of the work week.

Today we will see a marginal risk through the region for scattered thunderstorms with that we could see strong gusty winds as a result. There is a 20-30% chance for rain with potential to see some storms looking a bit better midafternoon into evening hours.

Today temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday but still quiet hot. El Paso we are expecting a high of 96, Las Cruces 94. Temperatures are expected to return to the triple digits by Thursday with a hot weekend ahead.