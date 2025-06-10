Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Storm potential, and lingering triples

By
Updated
today at 7:30 AM
Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for storm potential that could impact our region today. We also will continue to trend warm with triple digit temperatures returning by the end of the work week.

Today we will see a marginal risk through the region for scattered thunderstorms with that we could see strong gusty winds as a result. There is a 20-30% chance for rain with potential to see some storms looking a bit better midafternoon into evening hours.

Today temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday but still quiet hot. El Paso we are expecting a high of 96, Las Cruces 94. Temperatures are expected to return to the triple digits by Thursday with a hot weekend ahead.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content