ABC-7 First Alert: Triples return, dangerously hot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert no longer for storm potential but for dangerously hot temps expected by this weekend.

Today we will begin our warming trend. Temps will be hotter than yesterday but still near normal. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, Las Cruces 95. Thursday temps are expected to return to the triples for the El Paso with dangerously hot temperatures expected for your Father's day weekend.

Rain chances still linger today at a 10-20% chance for scattered showers into your evening.