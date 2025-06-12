ABC-7 First Alert: Triples return, dangerously hot weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Triples digit temps are set to return today. Dangerously hot temperatures are expected into your weekend.

El Paso we will continue our warming turned looking hotter than yesterday as well as returning to above average temps. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 103, Las Cruces 101.

Temperatures will be even hotter for your weekend. Anticipate tempertures ranging between 105-107 this weekend.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!