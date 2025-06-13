ABC-7 First Alert: Hot day for Coldplay!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We reman under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Temperatures are climbing to dangerously high levels. That will stay the case through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert in preparation for our stretch of dangeorusly hot temps:

Heat Advisory in effect from June 13, 12:00 PM MDT until June 17, 12:00 AM MDT

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 105, Las Cruces 101.

If you are headed out to the Coldplay concert today general admission is allowed to begin lining up by 3 PM at that time temperatures are expected to already be within the low 100s.

The concert will begin at 6 within that time temps will still be within the low 100s. Following sunset temps will drop to the upper 90s. Keep in mind even without the sun it will still be hot given the earth's surface retains heat that it absorbs through the day. That heat then releases through the night.

Temps will get hotter day by day this weekend with Father's Day potentially reaching 107 El Paso, 104 Las Cruces.

Water is crucial over the next few days! Stay shaded, stay hydrated!