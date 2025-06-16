ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temps remain with record breaking heat potential
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Dangerously hot temperatures and record breaking heat potential remain a large factor for your Monday.
The national weather service has issued weather alerts for today:
El Paso County:
Doña Ana County:
- Heat Advisory until June 18, 12:00 AM MDT
- Fire Weather Watch in effect from June 17, 12:00 PM MDT until June 17, 08:00 PM MDT
Temperatures will remain above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 109, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105. This is dangerously hot and for the El Paso region brings us a chance to to set a heat record.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot into your Tuesday as well.
Stay shaded, stay hydrated!