ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temps remain with record breaking heat potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Dangerously hot temperatures and record breaking heat potential remain a large factor for your Monday.

The national weather service has issued weather alerts for today:

El Paso County:

Doña Ana County:

Temperatures will remain above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 109, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105. This is dangerously hot and for the El Paso region brings us a chance to to set a heat record.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot into your Tuesday as well.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!