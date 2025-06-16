Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temps remain with record breaking heat potential

By
Updated
today at 7:57 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Dangerously hot temperatures and record breaking heat potential remain a large factor for your Monday.

The national weather service has issued weather alerts for today:

El Paso County:

Doña Ana County:

Temperatures will remain above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 109, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105. This is dangerously hot and for the El Paso region brings us a chance to to set a heat record.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot into your Tuesday as well.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content