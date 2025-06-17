ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory remains for dangerously hot temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We still remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the dangerously hot temperatures we are expecting. Adding to the heat breezy to windy conditions are also expected today.

To start we are looking at a couple of active weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

Through El Paso County:

Through Doña Ana County:

Today we will see temperatures reach about 108 El Paso, Las Cruces 105. We will see the addition of some breezy to windy conditions today. Breezy patterns are expected to develop by afternoon with light winds expected by the evening.

Hot temps, dry conditions, and winds increase fire risk through the region.

By mid week we will see temperatures start to shy away from the triples as we add in some rain chances to our forecast.