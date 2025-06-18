ABC-7 First Alert: Hot and hazy Wednesday!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the heat once again. We will also see some hazy skies due to smoke and nearby wildfires.

As you head out this morning you may encounter hazy skies and the smell of smoke, this is because of nearby wildfires. Our air quality could be impacted by this, consider keeping a face mask handy.

Today temperatures still lean dangerously hot El Paso is expected to reach 105, Las Cruces i expected to reach 101. Good news although still uncomfortable temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday. From here temps will keep cooling into the weekend. We could shy away from the triples by your Sunday.

Also helping to cool temps will be increased rain chances kicking off Saturday.