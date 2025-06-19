Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Hot for now, decreasing temps and increasing rain chances soon

By
Updated
today at 7:37 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today's forecast will be similar to yesterday, temps will be above the 104 threshold making it dangerously hot.

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 105, Las Cruces 102. Triples will stick around a bit longer before dipping into the 90s by the end of the weekend.

Also shifting this weekend will be our rain chances. A large push of monsoonal moisture will move in giving us better chance for rain and storms by late weekend early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content